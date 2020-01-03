Rosemont man charged in woman's strangulation

A 31-year-old Rosemont man has been charged in the strangulation of a 24-year-old woman found Tuesday in a cardboard box near a trash container in Des Plaines.

Des Plaines police said Friday night that Gerard Merced Delgado Calderon, of the 9400 block of Maple Avenue, was taken into custody on Thursday. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Myra Rivera of Rockford, as well as concealment of a homicide.

Police said Rivera had been reported missing by Rockford police several days before the discovery of her body. They said two other people who were arrested with Calderon were found to have unwittingly participated in the crime by lending Calderon a 2004 Acura TL or helping him put the box containing her body in the vehicle. They did not elaborate.

Police learned about the vehicle by canvassing the area and through video surveillance, and that helped them track it down as well as Calderon. They did not say where, but they did say they collected evidence also from Calderon's apartment.

According to police, Calderon said he had contacted Rivera through an escort service website and eventually met up with her in the early morning hours of Dec. 28. In his apartment, Calderon and Rivera had an argument that turned physical, and he strangled her, police said.

Rivera's body was discovered Tuesday afternoon by a resident who was picking garbage in the parking lot of a commercial building on the 1500 block of Maple Street, at Oakton Avenue. Police said the box containing the victim's body had been left there about 4:45 p.m. Dec. 28.

Two Facebook groups have been created seeking justice for Rivera, to share information about what happened and to remember her.

Rivera was outgoing, lived freely and loved her 3-year-old son dearly, said childhood friend Amparo DeLeon of Indianapolis, who started the Facebook groups.

"She (was) very friendly, loved having a good time and spending time with family and friends," said DeLeon, who knew Rivera from sixth grade through high school while living in Rockford.

News of Rivera's death spread quickly among friends through social media.

"We are all kind of shocked," DeLeon said.