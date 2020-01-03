Police questioning two people in woman's slaying in Des Plaines

Des Plaines Police detectives are questioning two "persons of interest" in the strangulation death of a 24-year-old woman found Tuesday near a trash container in Des Plaines, according to news reports.

The Cook County medical examiner's office Friday identified the woman as Myra Rivera. The office said her address is unknown.

The medical examiner's office has ruled her death a homicide.

Rivera's body was discovered Tuesday afternoon by a resident who was garbage picking in the parking lot of a commercial building in the 1500 block of Maple Street and Oakton Avenue.

Police have said more information will be released upon completion of the investigation by detectives with the Major Crimes Task Force Forensics Team.

Two Facebook groups have been created seeking justice for Rivera and to share information about what happened to her.