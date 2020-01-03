One dead after crash near Wauconda

A car crash near Wauconda left a 54-year-old motorist dead Friday morning.

The one-vehicle crash occurred about 11 a.m. on West Neville Road just west of Darrell Road.

A 2016 Lincoln MKC was headed west when it left the roadway, struck a tree and then rolled back onto the road, Lake County sheriff's police said.

The McHenry man driving the Lincoln was the only person involved in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name wasn't released by police.

The Lake County coroner's office will perform an autopsy. Sheriff's police are investigating.