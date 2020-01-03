Oak Brook man charged with possessing 7 guns without FOID card

An Oak Brook man has been charged with seven counts of possessing guns, including semi-automatic rifles, without having a Firearm Owners Identification card.

Frank Stanley Pruss, 27, of the 0-100 block of Windsor Drive, is free on $5,000 bond, which he posted Dec. 30. He is due to appear in DuPage County court Jan. 27.

According to DuPage County court documents filed by Illinois State Police, on Sept. 27, Pruss was in possession of a Ruger 10/22, Windham Weaponry WW15, Century Arms RAS47 and Anderson AM15 semi-automatic rifles, a Remington 870 Tactical shotgun, and CZ 75B and Glock 22 GEN4 semi-automatic pistols. The Windham, Anderson and Century Arms are 30-round-capacity weapons.

The case was filed Dec. 19.

Illinois State Police declined to say why they suspected Pruss or where the guns were; a public information officer said officers could not give any details that may be presented in court because doing so could jeopardize the case.

Pruss pleaded guilty in 2014 to speeding and driving without registration in an Oak Brook case. An additional charge of resisting a peace officer was dropped. Pruss was ordered to attend anger management counseling and to write an apology to two Oak Brook officers, according to court records.