Identity of woman found dead in Des Plaines released by medical examiner

The Cook County medical examiner's office Friday identified the 24-year-old woman found dead Tuesday near a trash container in Des Plaines as Myra Rivera. The office said her address is unknown.

The woman's body was discovered Tuesday afternoon by a resident who was garbage picking in the parking lot of a commercial building at Maple Street and Oakton Avenue.

The medical examiner's office reported she had been strangled and ruled her death a homicide.

Police have said more information will be released upon completion of the investigation.