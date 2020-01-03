Identity of woman found dead in Des Plaines released by medical examiner
Updated 1/3/2020 11:29 AM
The Cook County medical examiner's office Friday identified the 24-year-old woman found dead Tuesday near a trash container in Des Plaines as Myra Rivera. The office said her address is unknown.
The woman's body was discovered Tuesday afternoon by a resident who was garbage picking in the parking lot of a commercial building at Maple Street and Oakton Avenue.
The medical examiner's office reported she had been strangled and ruled her death a homicide.
Police have said more information will be released upon completion of the investigation.
