Des Plaines police continue to investigate slaying after body found in parking lot

Des Plaines police continue to investigate the slaying of a 57-year-old woman found dead Tuesday near a trash container in the parking lot of a commercial building at Maple Street and Oakton Avenue.

Police said the woman's body was discovered Tuesday afternoon by a local citizen who was garbage picking. The person went home and immediately called 911, police said.

The first officers to arrive suspected foul play, set up a perimeter and secured the scene. Detectives and the Major Crimes Task Force Forensics Team also responded, police said.

The identity of the woman has not been disclosed, but the Cook County medical examiner's office reported she had been strangled and ruled her death a homicide.

Police said there is no immediate threat to the community and further information will be released upon completion of the investigation.