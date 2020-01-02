Blagojevich writes that today's Democrats would have impeached Lincoln

Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich, with his wife, Patti, at his side, speaks to the media in Chicago before reporting to federal prison in Denver. Associated Press/March 14, 2012

Knowing his best chance at freedom still lies in the hands of President Donald Trump, former Gov. Rod Blagojevich has argued in a new column that Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives today would have impeached Abraham Lincoln.

In the column, published Wednesday by Newsmax, Blagojevich acknowledged his own impeachment and went on to offer his "unique perspective about impeachment as I sit here in prison."

The 63-year-old Blagojevich, who was convicted on corruption charges, is not due to leave prison until March 2024. He and his wife, Patti, have been openly courting Trump for clemency for nearly two years.

