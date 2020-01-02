Barrington-area man briefly escapes deputies after DUI arrest

A Barrington-area man who had been arrested for DUI briefly escaped Lake County sheriff's deputies before being subdued and taken to jail, officials said Thursday.

Shane B. Zillman, 27, of the 28500 block of Chamberlain Drive in unincorporated Lake County near Barrington, faces escape and criminal damage to state supported property charges in addition to the original charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended and illegal transportation of alcohol, according to a news release. Zillman was arrested about 5:40 p.m. Jan. 1 at a park on Shady Lane near Barrington on the DUI and related charges.

Upon arriving at the Lake County jail in Waukegan, a deputy opened the door to remove Zillman from the back seat of the squad car when Zillman bolted past and ran south on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue while freeing one his hands from the handcuffs, the release stated.

Zillman refused to stop and the deputy fired a Taser that struck Zillman and caused him to fall, the release stated. He was taken into custody and walked back to the jail, where he is held pending a court hearing scheduled for this morning.

A closer inspection of the handcuffs revealed Zillman was able to bend the handcuffs, while they held his arms behind his back, according to the release. This compromised the integrity of the handcuffs, allowing him to free himself.