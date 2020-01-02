 

$3 million bond for optometrist charged in Schaumburg slaying

Bond was set at $3 million Thursday for an Algonquin eye doctor who authorities say stabbed his girlfriend to death in November in the woman's Schaumburg home.

Anthony R. Prate, 55, who had optometry offices in Barrington and Lake Zurich, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Malgorzata B. "Margaret" Daniel, 48.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

He would have to post 10%, or $300,000 to be released.

Bond was set after a hearing in the Rolling Meadows courthouse in which Prate's two children, sister and a former girlfriend testified on his behalf.

In a 911 call released by police, Prate said he and Daniel had a fight and that Daniel stabbed him first and he responded by stabbing her.

Authorities say Prate stabbed Daniel 20 to 30 times in the early morning of Nov. 23 after a dinner party she hosted at her house on Arbor Glen Boulevard the previous night.

Prosecutors say the guests discussed the topic of death, which appeared to upset Prate, who left the room for a long period and returned noticeably agitated.

About 1:30 a.m., police say, Prate called 911 indicating Daniel was "gravely wounded."

When police officers arrived at the house, they found Daniel lying in the kitchen, not breathing.

A medical examiner ruled Daniel's death a homicide.

Prosecutors say before police arrived, Prate made phone calls to family members in which he admitted he stabbed Daniel "a lot of times."

The case sparked the interest of McHenry County authorities, who announced Dec. 9 they are monitoring the Schaumburg investigation to determine if any information from it relates to the death of Prate's late wife, Bridget Prate, who was pronounced dead after a March 2011 car crash in Lake in the Hills.

