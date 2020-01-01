Feder: Chicago media preview 2020
Updated 1/1/2020 8:20 AM
A few things to look for on the Chicago media beat in the coming year, reports Robert Feder:
Alden Global Capital, the New York-based hedge fund that acquired a 32 percent stake in Tribune Publishing, will be free to increase its ownership interest in the Chicago Tribune parent company on June 30. If history is a guide, look for draconian cuts to the Tribune and its affiliated newspapers after that.
