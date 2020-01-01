Barrington strikes deal with animal hospital allowing new entrance to Metra parking lot

Barrington board members have approved a land exchange with an animal hospital to accommodate construction of a short road from Northwest Highway directly to the Metra station's north parking lot.

A traffic signal will be installed for the new station entrance planned for 2020 south of Klingenberg Lane. In addition to the light and 300-foot access road, a right-turn lane will be built on Northwest Highway near Barrington Animal Hospital.

Village trustees recently approved the deal to pay $21,000 to the animal hospital for use of about 2,800 square feet of its land at 216 S. Northwest Highway. In turn, the animal hospital can use of eight village-owned commuter parking spaces within 500 feet of the facility during the construction.

Barrington's 2020 budget accounts for a $1.9 million federal grant that'll cover most of the project's cost, initially pegged at $2.3 million. Village officials say the project is expected to improve traffic flow and safety in an area where Klingenberg Lane currently is the only path in and out of the train station lot off Northwest Highway.

"I appreciate the Barrington Animal Hospital for working with us through the challenges so the project can move forward," Trustee Jason Lohmeyer said.

Village Attorney James Bateman said the animal hospital will have an option to buy the commuter spots from Barrington for $21,000 after the work is finished.

"The important thing is they'll have uninterrupted access to the parking during the (construction) period of time," Bateman said. "They'll be basically utilizing the money they get from the temporary construction easement to buy the long-term parking they need."

Construction bids for the project could be solicited as soon as April, village officials said.