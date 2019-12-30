Naperville police investigating vandalism done 'all in one spree'

Naperville police are tracking numerous vandalism complaints, including some in which a symbol associated with anarchy was spray-painted on cars and properties.

Cmdr. Mike Son said the vandalism occurred overnight Friday into early Saturday morning in the central, east and southeast areas of the city.

Social media posts of the damage show a red capital letter A painted inside a red circle or capital letter O to make a sign associated with anarchy.

Police have reached out to residents with Ring video doorbell systems and asked for any video that might show suspects or vandalism taking place. Officers don't yet have suspects identified, Son said.

"We don't have a lot to go on at this point," he said. "They did it all in one spree."

The damage does not appear connected to any other crimes, Son said, and police have not seen the anarchy symbol showing up in other recent cases.

"This was out of nowhere," Son said.

Police did not immediately know the exact number of vandalism reports received, but Son said an analyst was compiling the total Monday afternoon.

"Hopefully no one else calls and says, 'I just found some damage,' and we've got more victims," he said.