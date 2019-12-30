Naperville man facing attempted murder charge in wife's stabbing

A Naperville man is facing attempted murder charges after authorities say he stabbed his wife.

Patrick J. O'Brien, of the 2100 block of Popple Court in Naperville, is accused of stabbing Lisa O'Brien on or about Dec. 21, according to Will County court records.

Lisa O'Brien was the sole victim of the stabbing and there were no fatalities, the Will County state's attorney's office said.

Naperville police confirmed they are investigating a stabbing, but have not yet released details.

Court records show Patrick O'Brien is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm and one count of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon.

Charges were issued Dec. 24, but court records do not indicate a next court date.