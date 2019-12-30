Illinois lost nearly 160,000 residents over the last decade, most in the country

This March 23, 2018, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2018 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident as part of the nation's only test run of the 2020 Census. AP File photo

Illinois will end the decade with the largest population loss in the country during the 2010s, according to newly released census estimates.

Just four states experienced population loss since 2010.

Illinois lost over 159,700 residents, or about 1.3% of its population, between 2010 and 2019. West Virginia followed with a loss of 60,871 people, Connecticut with 8,860 and Vermont with 1,748.

