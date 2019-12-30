Illinois lost nearly 160,000 residents over the last decade, most in the country
Updated 12/30/2019 7:52 PM
Illinois will end the decade with the largest population loss in the country during the 2010s, according to newly released census estimates.
Just four states experienced population loss since 2010.
Illinois lost over 159,700 residents, or about 1.3% of its population, between 2010 and 2019. West Virginia followed with a loss of 60,871 people, Connecticut with 8,860 and Vermont with 1,748.
For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.