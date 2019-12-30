Believe Project works to help Roselle, Bartlett women

Two recipients will receive $100 bills today through our Believe Project.

The first is Kerry Sainato of Roselle. Here is her story ...

"I have worked with Ann for several years. She recently had to quit the job she loved so much because she was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer.

"It took six months of driving back and forth to major cities, all while very ill, to see different specialists to finally figure out what was wrong with her. She has three teenagers and with no income coming in, the medical costs and traveling expenses, Christmas this year is most certainly going to be a very tight struggle.

"If I was chosen to give her the $100, I am sure there are many, many ways this can help her and her family out."

The second recipient is Kim Dwyer of Bartlett. Here is her story ...

"My friend, Sue, is the strongest person I know. She takes care of her mother who suffers from COPD. Her husband is battling lung cancer, her daughter has a disability and battles diabetes and heart issues and currently has no insurance.

"She cares for her grandchildren, who are living in her home. This family can never catch a break with hospital visits, sickness and mental anguish. She is the glue for everyone who needs her.

"I would love for her to be able to enjoy a day to spoil herself without the worries of money or anything else."