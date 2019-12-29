Believe Project: $100 each to buy gifts to seniors, help friend with medical debt

Two recipients will receive $100 bills today through our Believe Project.

The first is Mary DeLucca of Wood Dale. Here is her story ...

"My mom spent the past 2½ years at Church Creek in Arlington Heights and passed away in July. I would like to use the money to buy small gifts for residents on the second floor Skilled Nursing in memory of my Mom.

"I know how her face lit up and how she smiled when someone remembered her with a little token. I would like to go back there and play Santa to those who are residents during the holiday season. It would mean so much to me to make someone smile during the first holiday season without my mom."

The second recipient is Jeff Gallichio of Des Plaines. Here is his story ...

"I would like to nominate a member of my church who has struggled financially for several years. She has experienced several medical setbacks that have contributed to her financial debt.

"Despite this, she has dedicated her life to working with adults with disabilities. (She has cared for one disabled young girl for the past 35 years on weekends to provide respite for this young girl's parents.)

"She recently lost her job because she is no longer able to meet the physical demands required to care for these disabled individuals. She herself will probably need to apply for Social Security disability benefits because of her situation.

"The $100 she would get from the Believe Project would help pay bills and provide some joy this holiday season."