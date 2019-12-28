Believe Project: $100 to help friend dealing with health issues

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through our Believe Project is Karen Schneider of Arlington Heights. Here is her story ...

"I nominate my friend, Susan, for the Believe Project. Sue has faced major health issues, including A-fib, diabetes and diminished vision.

"In October 2018, after a routine colonoscopy, she was diagnosed with colon cancer. She has coped with the radiation and chemo, as well as their side effects, bravely and with humor.

"She is active in her church, she just organized an art exhibit in the Narthex, writes articles, provides PR, and edits the Bulletin. She also volunteers at the Michigan Historical Society and ushers at performances at the university performing art center. She participates in Grandparents Day at Michigan State University and writes articles for the Alumni News.

"She makes her own holiday cards, sharing them with family and friends. She stretched her household budget to pay the co-pay for tests, treatments and prescriptions not covered by insurance. Funds from the Believe Project would help her and make the holidays brighter."