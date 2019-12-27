Feder: On New Year's Eve, Steve Darnall will party like it's 1958

Steve Darnall, host of "Those Were the Days," will ring in 2020 retro-style with his third annual "New Year's Eve Big Band Dance Party" on College of Du Page's jazz station WDCB 90.9-FM.

Starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday, the seven-hour music marathon will present a 1957-58 New Year's countdown show from Chicago's Pump Room along with broadcasts from the Golden Age of Radio featuring Count Basie, Doris Day, Duke Ellington, Artie Shaw, Benny Goodman, Glenn Miller and others.

He'll also air an all-star one-hour New Year's Eve special from 1945.

