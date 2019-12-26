Resident injured in Lombard house fire

A fire broke out about 5:45 a.m. Thursday at a house on the 100 block of North West Road in Lombard. The cause remains under investigation. Courtesy of Lombard Fire Department

Lombard firefighters respond Thursday morning to a house fire on the 100 block of North West Road. One person was taken to Elmhurst Hospital after the fire. Courtesy of Lombard Fire Department

One person was taken to the hospital and a Lombard house was deemed uninhabitable after a fire Thursday morning, authorities said.

The fire, reported about 5:45 a.m. on the 100 block of North West Road, was so severe responding crews upgraded it to a box alarm, which called in reinforcements from other communities to help, the Lombard Fire Department said in a news release.

When firefighters arrived, two residents already had fled the two-story house. Paramedics treated and released one resident at the scene, but the other was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said. No firefighters were injured.

After the initial response to extinguish the fire, crews stayed on scene for hours, conducting primary and secondary searches and ventilating the house.

Crews from Glen Ellyn, Elmhurst, Villa Park, Addison, Oakbrook Terrace and York Center assisted in the response.

The structure had "extensive" damage and was deemed uninhabitable, authorities said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.