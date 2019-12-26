Believe Project: Aurora teacher wants to help co-worker in need
Posted12/26/2019 5:30 AM
Today's recipient of a $100 bill through our Believe Project is Carla Griffin of Aurora. Here is her story ...
"I am a high school teacher in Aurora. I have a co-worker, Mrs. J, whose family has been affected by a devastating illness -- kidney failure.
"Mr. J has been on the transplant list and cannot find a viable match. He recently lost his second job because of time away from work and his body is now rejecting dialysis.
"Mrs. J and her husband have two boys and this is starting to affect their everyday lives. I would love to be able to give them $100 so they can purchase a holiday meal for their family and a gift for each of their boys."
