Grayslake woman's ornaments give a big holiday boost to those who need one

A Barbie ornament snuggled in her purse on Christmas Eve 2007 was meant for Lyzzi Elliott's own tree. But it never made it that far.

Instead, it became a special holiday moment for a 6-year-old girl with leukemia and the spark for Elliott's long-standing mission.

"It was sitting at the top of my purse," she recalled of that hospital visit as if it happened the other day rather than 12 years ago.

"She spotted it right away and asked to look at it. The smile on her face when I told her she could keep it was something I'll never forget."

For a few moments, Elliott said the image of the girl's shaved head and IVs hanging from her arm were eclipsed by pure joy.

She was so touched by the girl's response to the simple gesture that she founded HOPE Ornaments and has carried it forward to this day.

From a modest start, the inspirational Grayslake resident and student at the College of Lake County has collected and distributed tens of thousands of ornaments to children and seniors who could use a boost during the holidays.

Elliott says her favorite part of the holiday season is decorating the tree with ornaments and reliving great memories with loved ones.

- Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer A selection of ornaments created by students in the Baxter Innovation Lab at the College of Lake County.

"It's a small gift, but if it sparks a memory that gives them a sense of home, a sense of happiness, that gives them hope to keep fighting," she said of the ornament distribution.

The same can be said for the 35-year-old, who for more than eight years has been battling her own adversity.

Elliott suffers from "really high blood pressure" that causes her to unexpectedly pass out, making it too dangerous to drive. She is anemic and her hearing is diminished. She can't feel her legs below the knees and relearned to walk using her upper leg muscles.

There have been blood transfusions and trips to the Mayo Clinic and countless doctors.

Still, no answers.

"My best hope is it's something no one has had and I'll get to name it. I call it the Dizzy Lyzzi," she jokes.

You get the sense it isn't the first time the effervescent Elliott has used humor to deflect her own hardship. But she concedes, "I have days I think, 'Why me?'"

- Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer College of Lake County front office staff member Tracy Wilson, left, and Lyzzi Elliott, founder of HOPE Ornaments, look over some of the holiday ornaments delivered to the Office for Students with Disabilities at the college, a collection point for Elliott's annual campaign.

The annual ornament mission is in full swing on a recent afternoon as Elliott stops at the Office for Students with Disabilities at CLC, which for the past few years has been a drop-off point.

"People come in (to donate) and they seem to have a spring in their step," said Becky Kosberg, a member of the front office staff.

Elliott says 7,412 ornaments of the 8,000 goal for 2019 so far have been collected. She handles every ornament and tracks them on a spreadsheet. They are wrapped in clear packaging so recipients can choose a favorite.

The effort began the year after Elliott's visit to the girl with leukemia.

"She remembered how happy it made her at Christmas, so she wanted to do the same for other kids," Elliott says. So they went to the mall and bought some ornaments.

Thankful recipients spread the word and a tradition was born. In the fourth year, Elliott collected 1,200 ornaments. After she got sick, family and friends kept the ball rolling.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Belmont Village Senior Living resident Joyce Ross shows off her ornament she chose courtesy of HOPE Ornaments.

"My friends knew how I felt" about continuing the program, says Elliott. Now, everybody collects. Most ornaments are donated or purchased with proceeds from a GoFundMe site.

HOPE Ornaments hums through the holidays via donations and a network of volunteers.

"A lot of people contact me and they want to volunteer. A lot of it is through personal connections," Elliott explained. "They've receive an ornament from me and they know me from school or family."

The ornaments are delivered to young and old at hospitals, nursing homes and other places where a little lift is welcome.

During one of many stops last week, Elliott distributed 150 ornaments at Belmont Village Senior Living in Buffalo Grove.

"It's terrific and good for the holidays. Reminds you of good times," said resident Joyce Ross. "It's wonderful and very generous of her."

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Grayslake resident Lyzzi Elliott, left, gives away free ornaments at Belmont Village Senior Living in Buffalo Grove with assistance of Belmont concierge Beth Berry, second from right.

Elliott recalled handing an elderly woman a replica diner ornament two years ago during a visit to the dialysis unit at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The woman began crying because it reminded her of the place she and her late husband of many years went when they first met.

"She slept with it over her heart," Elliott recalled.

"A little $5 ornament. Those little memories are what keep people going when they don't think there's anything else."

And it keeps her going, too.

"I just do it from my heart. It means a lot to me," Elliott says. "It give me a reason to keep fighting."