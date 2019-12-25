Girl, 7, critically wounded in South Side shooting

A 7-year-old girl was in critical condition Wednesday after being shot in the abdomen while inside a house on Chicago's South Side, police said.

A 38-year-old man was also wounded, less seriously, police said.

The shooting occurred at a Christmas Eve family gathering on the 3500 block of South Washtenaw Avenue. The gunshots were fired at about 1:30 a.m. by someone on the sidewalk outside the house, police said.

The girl was taken to John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County with gunshot wounds to the abdomen, authorities said. They added she was expected to have surgery Wednesday.

Police wouldn't divulge the girl's hometown, but several media reports said she is from the Northwest suburbs.

They also did not discuss why the shooting occurred.

The male victim was shot in the leg and walked into St. Anthony's Hospital in Chicago. He was expected to be transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago, police said.