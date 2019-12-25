Girl, 7, critically wounded in Chicago shooting

A 7-year-old girl was critically wounded by stray gunfire early Wednesday while in a house on Chicago's South Side, authorities said.

The shots were fired about 1:30 a.m. by someone on the sidewalk outside the house on the 3500 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, in the Brighton Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The girl, who was there for a family gathering and was watching TV at the time, suffered abdominal wounds, police said. She was taken to John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County, where she remained in critical condition Wednesday night, authorities said. She was expected to undergo surgery Wednesday.

A 38-year-old man in the house was the intended target and was shot in the leg, but his wounds weren't as serious, police said.

Chicago police wouldn't say where the girl lives. Media reports indicated that she is from Hanover Park.

Hanover Park Mayor Rod Craig couldn't confirm whether the girl is from his village. Craig said he'll pray for the girl's recovery and for her family.

"It is a sad Christmas indeed," Craig said.

In a statement released Wednesday through the hospital, the girl's relatives said they are grateful for the public's outpouring of love and support. The family requested privacy and declined interview requests.

The male victim walked into St. Anthony's Hospital in Chicago. He was expected to be transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago, police said.

Police said the male victim is a felon but didn't elaborate on his criminal conviction, other than to say it was gun-related.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday night. Police plan to review surveillance camera footage as they search for clues.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted about the shooting Wednesday.

"Praying for the young girl struck by a bullet in Brighton Park," she wrote. "To the family, CPD will do everything possible to bring the perpetrator to justice. As a City, you have our love and support."

Lightfoot urged anyone with information about the shooting to share it confidentially at cpdtip.com.