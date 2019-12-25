Believe Project: $100 to help spread holiday joy to U-46 student

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through our Believe Project is Laura Ehrhardt of Bartlett. Here is her story ...

"Working as a registered nurse in Elgin Area School District U-46 for nine years can be very challenging, but also rewarding in many ways. For example, many teachers and support staff members use their personal money to provide students with extra clothing and/or snacks.

"During the holidays, younger children from ages 5 to 11 have very different needs and wants. Some are as simple as a new pair of laces for their worn-out shoes, or a new scarf to wrap around their neck during these cold-weather days.

"If chosen as a recipient, I would like to personalize a few special tokens/gifts for one of the children in our school. I believe this would brighten their holiday and spread the joy of giving to others in need."