Feder: 93.9 Lite FM back on top with Christmas music
Updated 12/24/2019 8:01 AM
Christmas came early for WLIT 93.9-FM, which again catapulted to the top of Chicago's radio ratings with its nonstop holiday music, Robert Feder reports.
Nielsen Audio figures released Monday showed the iHeartMedia adult contemporary station jumping from fifth place to first, doubling its total audience share from 4.7 to 9.5 percent.
