 

Children are the stars during Christmas Eve Mass at St. Anne

      Depicting an angel, Rosie Ouelette, 8, of South Barrington, listens to the homily, which was tailored for children, Tuesday afternoon at St. Anne Catholic Church in Barrington. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      The Rev. Bernie Pietrzak gives the homily at a Christmas Eve Mass on Tuesday afternoon at St. Anne Catholic Church in Barrington. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Children depict biblical figures during the reading of the Gospel on Tuesday at St. Anne Catholic Church in Barrington. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Mackenzie Miller, 2½, of Barrington and her dad, Joseph, await the start of the children's Christmas Eve Mass on Tuesday afternoon at St. Anne Catholic Church in Barrington. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 12/24/2019 5:41 PM

Nearly 50 children depicting biblical figures from the time of Jesus' birth, including Joseph and Mary, participated in a Christmas Eve Mass on Tuesday afternoon at St. Anne Catholic Church in Barrington.

The children lined the altar during the reading of the Gospel and remained seated on and around the steps as the Rev. Bernie Pietrzak delivered a homily tailored for them.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

In addition to those depicting the Holy Family, children were dressed as wise men, shepherds and angels.

The church was filled to capacity for the popular 2:30 p.m. Mass.

It was the first of five Christmas Masses at St. Anne -- three on Christmas Eve and two on Christmas.

