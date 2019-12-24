Children are the stars during Christmas Eve Mass at St. Anne

Nearly 50 children depicting biblical figures from the time of Jesus' birth, including Joseph and Mary, participated in a Christmas Eve Mass on Tuesday afternoon at St. Anne Catholic Church in Barrington.

The children lined the altar during the reading of the Gospel and remained seated on and around the steps as the Rev. Bernie Pietrzak delivered a homily tailored for them.

In addition to those depicting the Holy Family, children were dressed as wise men, shepherds and angels.

The church was filled to capacity for the popular 2:30 p.m. Mass.

It was the first of five Christmas Masses at St. Anne -- three on Christmas Eve and two on Christmas.