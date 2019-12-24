Believe Project: $100 to help sister sew dresses for little girls in need

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through our Believe Project is Kim Stock of Glendale Heights. Here is her story ...

"My sister, Kerry, has a passion for sewing dresses for little girls in need. She has made more than 1,000, scouring clearance racks for T-shirts & fabric.

"Her dresses have made it to Thailand, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Haiti and Jamaica.

"By word-of-mouth, she finds those who are willing to fill an extra suitcase or two full of her goodies. They always promise to send her a photo of the recipients. The delight in those children's faces is priceless as they model their new 'threads.'

"I'd love to give back to her to continue blessing those kids, one girl at a time."