Roll-over accident in Arlington Heights
Updated 12/23/2019 12:16 PM
Police officials are investigating a multivehicle rollover accident late Monday morning at Arlington Heights and Golf roads in Arlington Heights.
Several southbound lanes of Arlington Heights Road were closed during the investigation and cleanup.
