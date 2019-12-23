 

Man dies, others injured in Volo crashes

 
By Mary Chappell
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 12/23/2019 9:28 PM

An 80-year-old man died and two other people were injured in crashes Monday evening in Volo, officials said.

Just before 6 p.m., the 80-year-old man -- believed to be from near Lake Zurich -- was traveling south on Route 12 and crossed into the northbound lanes near Volo Village Road, according to Lake County sheriff's Sgt. Chris Covelli.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

His vehicle struck a northbound vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man from Lake in the Hills, whose vehicle was pushed into another southbound vehicle. The 20-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Covelli said.

Later at the crash scene, an auxiliary deputy who was blocking traffic for investigators was struck by a car. The deputy sustained leg injuries that were not life-threatening, Covelli said.

That crash is being investigated separately, Covelli said.

