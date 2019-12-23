How you can win chance to take College of Lake County course for $21

Fifty students could win a chance to take a three credit-hour course at the College of Lake County in Grayslake for $21.

Want to take a college course for $21?

The College of Lake County in Grayslake is offering select students a chance to take a three credit-hour course this spring for only $7 per credit hour. The throwback rate is in honor of the college's 50th anniversary.

Fifty people who attend Virtual Information Sessions, Jan. 6 through 9, will receive three credit hours at the 1969 tuition rate.

"Anyone who attends the sessions will be eligible to win," said Erin Fowles, college dean of enrollment services. "CLC's regular tuition of $122 per hour is already a bargain compared to other colleges, but for 50 winners, the discount translates to a per-hour savings of $115, or $345 for all three credit hours."

The virtual information sessions will help answer questions about earning a certificate or degree, getting additional training or changing careers. Each 45-minute session will cover applying and enrolling, flexible scheduling and instruction modes, financial aid, and student services, including tutoring and child care.

"Each session will have an online chat, where participants can ask CLC recruiters real-time questions," said Jason Sarna, director of admissions and recruitment. "With the convenient online offering, a busy working adult can attend virtually and over a lunch hour, eliminating the need to drive to campus in winter weather."

Daily information sessions are at noon and 6 p.m. Register for an online session at clcillinois.edu/start. Winners will be announced via email.