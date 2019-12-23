 

Appellate court orders mom who killed child in Bloomingdale back to hospital

  • Marci Webber, entering the DuPage County courthouse for a 2017 court appearance.

    Marci Webber, entering the DuPage County courthouse for a 2017 court appearance. Daily Herald file photo

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 12/23/2019 3:32 PM

Marci Webber, freed Dec. 11 from the custody of the state's mental health hospital system, now has to return to it, the 2nd District Appellate Court says.

Webber must stay in the custody of the Department of Human Services while the appellate court considers an appeal from DuPage County prosecutors, according to an order it posted Friday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Webber was freed Dec. 11 by DuPage Judge George Bakalis, but prosecutors filed an emergency request for a stay of that order.

Bakalis signed a no-bail arrest warrant Monday.

Webber was found not guilty by reason of insanity of the murder of her 4-year-old daughter in Bloomingdale in 2010. At the time, Webber told authorities she did it to prevent Satan from selling the girl into sexual slavery.

She was committed to up to 100 years in the custody of the human services department.

In arguing for her conditional release, Webber said psychotropic medication she was taking in 2010 caused her to have psychosis and kill her daughter. She refused to take such medication while she was hospitalized and has not suffered any psychotic episodes since, according to testimony from caretakers earlier this year.

She did try to kill herself in November 2017, after Bakalis refused her initial request for conditional release.

