82-year-old dies; two other injured in Volo crashes

An 82-year-old Lake Zurich man died and two other people -- including an auxiliary Lake County sheriff's deputy -- were injured in crashes Monday evening in Volo, officials said Tuesday.

Just before 6 p.m., the 82-year-old man was traveling south on Route 12 in a 1995 Mazda convertible when he -- for an unknown reason -- crossed into the northbound lanes near Volo Village Road, Lake County sheriff's police said.

The Mazda struck a northbound 2005 Toyota sedan driven by a 20-year-old Lake in the Hills man, whose car was pushed into the path of a southbound 2008 Subaru SUV, driven by a 27-year-old McHenry man. The Subaru struck the Toyota.

Police said the driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the Subaru was uninjured.

The crash is being investigated by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit. Meanwhile, the Lake County coroner's office responded to the scene, and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

While authorities were conducting the investigation at the scene, an auxiliary deputy who was blocking southbound Route 12 at Molidor Road was injured in another crash about 7 p.m.

At the time of that crash, there were eight traffic cones, numerous flares, and a marked squad car with its emergency lights activated parked perpendicular across the lanes of traffic to alert drivers that the roadway was closed.

Police said Chris L. Miller, 65, of the 29000 block of North Fairfield Road, unincorporated Mundelein, was driving a 2016 Ford pickup truck southbound when he disregarded the flares, traffic cones, and crashed into the squad car.

The collision caused the squad car to strike the auxiliary deputy, who was standing outside of the squad. The auxiliary deputy suffered serious leg injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Police said Miller fled in his vehicle southbound from the scene. They said the pickup truck became disabled, likely due to its heavy damage, in the area of Route 12 and North Fox Lake Road.

Sheriff's deputies located Miller and took him into custody.

Miller is facing a list of charges, including felony aggravated DUI involving an accident with injuries, felony leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, felony operation of a vehicle on approach of an emergency vehicle causing injuries, misdemeanor DUI and failure to give aid following an accident. Police also said Miller was driving an uninsured vehicle.

Miller was being held at the Lake County jail pending an initial court hearing.

"While I'm thankful our auxiliary deputy wasn't killed or critically injured, I am very disappointed a drunk driver crashed into a scene we were working to keep secure, and injured one of our personnel," Sheriff John Idleburg said in a statement. "Then, rather than do the right thing and stop to see if the auxiliary deputy was OK, he fled.

"Driving under the influence is unacceptable to begin with, crashing into an emergency vehicle while intoxicated, then fleeing, is downright inexcusable."

• Correspondent Mary Chappell contributed to this report.