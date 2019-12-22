One charged Chicago shooting that injured 13

A Chicago man has been charged hours after a mass shooting wounded 13 people attending a memorial party Sunday in the city's Englewood neighborhood, including a 16-year-old boy who had been in critical condition.

Police announced Sunday evening that charges were filed against 37-year-old Marciano White, of the Beverly neighborhood. He has been charged with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

White remains in custody, police said. He is due in bond court Monday.

