One charged Chicago shooting that injured 13
Updated 12/22/2019 8:27 PM
A Chicago man has been charged hours after a mass shooting wounded 13 people attending a memorial party Sunday in the city's Englewood neighborhood, including a 16-year-old boy who had been in critical condition.
Police announced Sunday evening that charges were filed against 37-year-old Marciano White, of the Beverly neighborhood. He has been charged with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
White remains in custody, police said. He is due in bond court Monday.
For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.