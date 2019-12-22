Feder: Ousted by WGN, Cochran thanks listeners for years of support

Steve Cochran didn't know until after he got off the air Friday that it was his last show on WGN 720-AM. File photo

Steve Cochran didn't know until after he got off the air Friday that it was his last show on WGN 720-AM. So he wasn't able to thank his loyal listeners -- until now.

"The morning show at WGN was the highlight of my career," Cochran told me Sunday in his first comment since his abrupt departure. "To follow Wally [Phillips], Bob Collins, and Spike [O'Dell] has been an honor, and I want to thank that incredible audience for all the support. I'll miss connecting with them everyday."

Starting January 6, Cochran will be succeeded from 5 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday by Bob Sirott, the legendary Chicago broadcaster who previously co-hosted middays on WGN with his wife, Marianne Murciano, from 2013 to 2015, and hosted "The Noon Show" on WGN from 2007 to 2010.

Read more of this story at robertfeder.com.