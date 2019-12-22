Believe Project: $100 for friend facing hard times

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through our Believe Project is Rita Boserup of Glen Ellyn. Here is her story ...

"I'd like to nominate Ann. Her husband is on disability and has been for several years. She has a son in college at Northern Illinois University (tuition payments). She lives by the Morton Arboretum and commutes almost 45 miles each way to the Chicago Botanic Garden, where she is a library cataloger, which doesn't pay much.

"Her house flooded again last spring and she lost her washer and dryer so she goes to the laundromat once a week.

"A couple of weeks ago, her car was rear-ended on I-294. She was OK, but since her car had more than 240,000 miles on it, the insurance company totaled it instead of repairing it. Now she has car payments from the used car she was able to buy, so there's no washer and dryer in the near future.

"The family has another very old car that the son sometimes uses when he has to attend Army Reserve training. Ann still manages to have a positive attitude when a lesser person would have given up on this life."