Arlington Heights Nativity sparked national movement

The Nativity scene in Arlington Heights' North School Park was sponsored by AmericanNativityscene.com on Sunday. Mark Black for the Daily Herald

Seven years ago, North School Park in Arlington Heights was ground zero for what has grown into a national movement aimed at calling attention to the meaning of Christmas.

It came about through the efforts of a group called American Nativity Scene, which focuses on placing Nativity sets during the Christmas season in such public areas as parks, courthouses, government buildings and state capitols nationwide.

"Since that time, we have placed, in most cases, that same Nativity in 27 state capitol buildings across the country," said Prospect Heights resident Ed O'Malley, president of American Nativity Scene. "This year, we added state capitols in Hawaii, Ohio, Minnesota, North Dakota."

"The concept of what started in Arlington Heights has now grown across the country and is gaining steam," he said.

The effort began, O'Malley said, through his father-in-law, Jim Finnegan, who worked with the Arlington Heights Park District to bring the scene to North School Park seven years ago.

Since then, he said, "We have gotten so much positive feedback across the country from different people."

The purpose, he said, is to focus attention away from the commercialization of Christmas and raise awareness of the holiday's essence.

"Our main focus is recognizing the reason for Christmas," he said.

"This is what Christmas is all about. It's not about the shopping. This is allowing people to take a pause and recognize it."

The Thomas More Society, a national not-for-profit law firm, provides legal counsel for the American Nativity Scene.

"This is a landmark year as we have crossed the halfway mark. More than 50 percent of our nation's state capitols will feature Christ -- the very reason for Christmas. It is an exciting opportunity to share our Christmas message with the public, as the Constitution allows us to do," said Thomas Olp, vice president and senior counsel at the Thomas More Society.

O'Malley said there is public support for privately funded religious scenes on private property.

"Privately funded Christmas displays are legally allowed in traditional public forums such as state capitols, county complexes or city hall lawns," he said.