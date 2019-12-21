Believe Project: $100 for single mom caring for severely handicapped son

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through our Believe Project is Richard Weigel of Lisle. Here is his story ...

"Sabrina is a single mom with a 6-year-old son who is severely handicapped. Her son's father beat him when he was an infant and Sabrina had to resuscitate her son to save his life. The boy's father is in jail.

"Sabrina lives with her father, who recently suffered a heart attack and will be unable to work for several months. Sabrina's father is the main breadwinner, as Sabrina is only able to work part-time because of her son's condition. Their utilities and rent are past due and they could face eviction.

"A little help during this season would give them hope for the future."