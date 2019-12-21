 

Believe Project: $100 for single mom caring for severely handicapped son

 
Daily Herald report
Posted12/21/2019 6:00 AM

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through our Believe Project is Richard Weigel of Lisle. Here is his story ...

"Sabrina is a single mom with a 6-year-old son who is severely handicapped. Her son's father beat him when he was an infant and Sabrina had to resuscitate her son to save his life. The boy's father is in jail.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"Sabrina lives with her father, who recently suffered a heart attack and will be unable to work for several months. Sabrina's father is the main breadwinner, as Sabrina is only able to work part-time because of her son's condition. Their utilities and rent are past due and they could face eviction.

"A little help during this season would give them hope for the future."

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Believe Project: $100 for the donation coordinator at domestic violence shelter
Related Article
Believe Project: $100 for the donation coordinator at domestic violence shelter
 
Believe Project: $100 for inclusion specialist who helped woman in need
Related Article
Believe Project: $100 for inclusion specialist who helped woman in need
 
Believe Project: Helping a neighbor with 3-year-old son with cancer
Related Article
Believe Project: Helping a neighbor with 3-year-old son with cancer
 
$100 to help mom facing challenges
Related Article
$100 to help mom facing challenges
 
Believe Project: Helping a woman who always helps others
Related Article
Believe Project: Helping a woman who always helps others
 
$100 to help woman living with constant pain
Related Article
$100 to help woman living with constant pain
 
$100 to help families get food in Venezuela
Related Article
$100 to help families get food in Venezuela
 
Believe Project: $100 for woman who makes scarves and blankets for others
Related Article
Believe Project: $100 for woman who makes scarves and blankets for others
 
Believe Project: $100 to buy McDonald's gift cards for the homeless
Related Article
Believe Project: $100 to buy McDonald's gift cards for the homeless
 
Believe Project: $100 to help a friend who puts everyone before herself
Related Article
Believe Project: $100 to help a friend who puts everyone before herself
 
Celebrating woman's efforts to build a new school playground
Related Article
Celebrating woman's efforts to build a new school playground
 
Believe Project: $100 to help a friend experiencing difficulties
Related Article
Believe Project: $100 to help a friend experiencing difficulties
 
The Believe Project: Helping friend in need with home heating costs
Related Article
The Believe Project: Helping friend in need with home heating costs
 
$100 for a 'beautiful inspiration for others'
Related Article
$100 for a 'beautiful inspiration for others'
 
$100 to celebrate a neighbor's kindness after fire
Related Article
$100 to celebrate a neighbor's kindness after fire
 
Believe Project: Reaching out to help her disabled sister
Related Article
Believe Project: Reaching out to help her disabled sister
 
Believe Project: Honoring a woman who gives back to our vets
Related Article
Believe Project: Honoring a woman who gives back to our vets
 
$100 to help Glen Ellyn family dealing with cystic fibrosis
Related Article
$100 to help Glen Ellyn family dealing with cystic fibrosis
 
Believe Project returns to celebrate season of giving
Related Article
Believe Project returns to celebrate season of giving
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 