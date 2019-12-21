Baby's ashes stolen from Elmhurst home returned; Harvey man charged

A Harvey man has been charged with a Dec. 10 Elmhurst burglary in which an urn of ashes of the family's infant son were stolen, authorities said Saturday. The ashes were recovered and have been returned to the family.

Glenn Addison, 66 is charged with one count of residential burglary. He already was on parole for a 2014 burglary and is eligible for Class X sentencing due to his criminal history.

DuPage County Judge Jeff MacKay set bond at $750,000 in a hearing Saturday morning. He also signed an order releasing the urn to the family.

Elmhurst police were called about 3:43 p.m. Dec. 10 to a home on the 200 block of Melrose Street, where it appeared an intruder broke a side window to gain entry after 8 a.m. The victims reported that a coin collection and an urn containing the ashes of the their infant son, Billy, who died when he was 10 days old, were missing.

"His ashes and the small memorial, that's all we have," Sue LaDeur told ABC 7.

Investigating officers were able to gather sufficient information to charge Addison with the crime, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Elmhurst Chief of Police Michael Ruth said in a news release. On Wednesday, Addison was arrested at his home.

Berlin credited "the truly outstanding work of the Elmhurst Police Department" for the return of the urn to the family. "It is our sincerest hope that reuniting the child's remains with the family will bring them peace and closure," Ruth said in the news release.

Addison's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 6.