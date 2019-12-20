Toddler remains in critical condition after crash near Lake Villa

A 3-year-old Lake Zurich girl who was badly injured in a car crash near Lake Villa that killed her younger brother and another relative remained hospitalized in critical condition Friday, police said.

Three other people hurt in the three-vehicle wreck have since been released from a different hospital.

None of the victims' names have been released by police or the Lake County coroner's office, pending notification of relatives.

The accident occurred Thursday evening on Route 59 near Beach Avenue.

The girl and her 1-year-old brother were in a 2017 Nissan SUV being driven by a 64-year-old female relative when the vehicle collided with a 2014 Ford pickup truck towing a trailer, Lake County sheriff's police said. The Ford was merging from the east shoulder of the road, police said.

The Nissan rolled and crossed into the southbound lanes of Route 59, where it collided with a 2007 Hyundai minivan.

The 64-year-old Spring Grove woman driving the Nissan was pronounced dead on the scene, as was the boy.

The crash occurred in front of Ken Reynolds' auto shop. He told ABC 7 he immediately ran and attempted to help the woman in the Nissan.

"I told her, 'Just hang in there, just hang in there. Help is on the way. The fire department and ambulance are coming, just stay in there with me. Just try to hang on,'" he said. "It didn't look good from the start."

Two of his employees also rushed to the victims' aid.

"The first thing I thought of was to call 911, get somebody on the way as soon as possible," said Eric Jones, good Samaritan, told ABC 7. "It was something I never seen before. It was crazy."

"Once we found out there were kids in the car, it took it to another level," said Reynolds. "You could tell the lady was trying to hang on, but there was nothing we could do."

The girl was flown by emergency helicopter to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she remained Friday, police said.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck was identified Friday as a 41-year-old man from the Grayslake area. He was treated at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and released.

Two people were inside the Hyundai: a 57-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, both from the Lake Villa area. Both were treated at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and released.

No charges have been filed. The accident remains under investigation.

"Crash investigators will be looking at onboard data recorders as well as sending subpoenas for other items, including medical records," police Sgt. Christopher Covelli said. "It is likely to take several weeks to months before the entire crash investigation is concluded."