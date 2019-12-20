Therapy dogs bring holiday cheer to cancer patients

Patients at the Northwestern Medicine Cancer Center in Warrenville are getting some extra holiday cheer thanks to a new animal-assisted therapy program.

Dogs and their handlers are visiting patients, their guests and staff at the cancer center -- most recently on Friday -- as part of a partnership with the Naperville Area Humane Society.

Although animal-assisted therapy programs are common in hospitals, they're less common in stand-alone facilities where patients go for outpatient treatment, said Michelle Green, media relations manager.

When a patient's family member said therapy dogs could bring additional comfort to patients, the Northwestern Medicine Cancer Center team got to work.

Newfoundland Mojo -- who came wearing antlers -- and collie Flint are among the dogs that visit patients who have said they'd like a visit from the pooches. The dogs are a welcome distraction from chemotherapy, infusion treatments and the stresses that come with receiving and giving cancer care.

Studies have shown that animal-assisted therapy can help people with cancer by reducing the anxiety and isolation that happen during treatment for a serious disease, Green said. The dogs connect with patients and their families, and those snuggles lead to the release of feel-good endorphins that leave everyone feeling the holiday spirit. Even the staff enjoys visits from their furry friends.

Patients say the dogs make them feel more at home when they're receiving care. Doctors and nurses say they're a welcome addition to a care team that is dedicated to making patients' lives better.