Social media post leads to weapons charges against Aurora man

A 19-year-old man faces several felony charges, including allegations he illegally possessed three handguns and three rifles, after Aurora police were called to his home after a social media post showed him shooting a gun outside.

Elijah E. Beauchamp, of the 400 block of Spring Street, is charged with armed violence, six counts of illegal possession of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and manufacture/delivery of up to 15 grams of cocaine, according to Kane County court records.

The charges stem from a Dec. 14 search warrant of Beauchamp's residence, according to court records.

"The warrant was based off the social media posts of suspect Elijah Beauchamp. In the social media post, Elijah is seen shooting a rifle out of a storm door at what was later determined to be his residence at 424 Spring Street," according to the search warrant.

According to court records, Beauchamp is accused of illegal possessing a Ruger P95 9 mm pistol, a HiPoint 995 9 mm pistol, an SKS rifle, CN Romarm SA 7.62 "assault rifle," a Ruger .22 caliber long rifle and a Marlin 608022 long rifle.

Being under 21 and having a juvenile record, Beauchamp is not allowed to possess the firearms, records indicate.

After Beauchamp was arrested and read his right to remain silent, he admitted to shooting in a "reckless manner, stating he was being stupid," and that he had the guns because he was selling drugs, according to the search warrant.

Aurora police spokesman Paris Lewbel did not have additional information about Beauchamp's arrest.

Beauchamp is being held at the Kane County jail on $150,000 bail, meaning he must post $15,000 to be released while the case is pending.

He appeared briefly in court Friday and is next due before a judge Jan. 10. If convicted of the most severe crime of armed violence, he faces a prison sentence of six to 30 years without the chance of probation.

Beauchamp's defense attorney, Liam Dixon, could not immediately be reached.