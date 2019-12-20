Downers Grove cops pursuing arson suspect

Downers Grove police are investigating an apparent arson fire on the 1700 block of Virginia Avenue and are attempting to locate a 52-year-old man in connection with the blaze.

The investigation has caused Downers Grove North High School to order students and faculty to shelter-in-place, according to the school's website. No one will be permitted to leave the building until officials receive notice from police.

Police say the suspect -- who is known to law enforcement -- is 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair.

He was last seen leaving the location of the fire wearing a dark coat and white hooded sweatshirt or white knit hat.

Anyone who sees him is being urged to call 911 and not to approach him.

The Daily Herald is not naming the suspect because he has not been charged with a crime.