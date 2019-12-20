 

$100 for the donation coordinator at domestic violence shelter

 
Daily Herald report
Posted12/20/2019 5:36 AM

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through our Believe Project is Craig Powers of Rolling Meadows. Here is his story ...

"If I was given $100, I would pass it along to Tabitha, who is the donation coordinator for a domestic violence shelter that I volunteer with. She tirelessly seeks donations of food, clothing and cleaning supplies for families that have experienced domestic violence.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"Once she collects the donations, she has to sort, count, categorize each item and then store them in an auxiliary building of a local church. When she gets a request from one of their clients, the process is repeated in reverse.

"She has to do this for more than 100 families. The process is taking a toll on her feet. I would use the $100 to buy her a new pair of orthopedic shoes."

