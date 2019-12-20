50-year sentence for Crystal Lake man who repeatedly assaulted child

A Crystal Lake man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting and abusing a child during a 13-year period.

Arturo Hernandez-Pedrazza, 42, arrested in October 2018 on several felony charges, including the most severe charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13. It carried a top prison term of 30 years on each count.

A jury convicted Hernandez-Pedrazza in October. According to testimony, the abuse began as early as 2005.

Judge Michael Coppedge issued the prison sentence Thursda.

Hernandez-Pedrazza must serve 85% of 45 years of his sentence, which is about 39 years. The remaining five years on the sentence can be cut in half for good behavior.

Hernandez-Pedrazza, who also must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, has appealed the guilty verdict.