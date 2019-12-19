Believe Project: $100 for inclusion specialist who helped woman in need

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through our Believe Project is Lori Reiss of Glen Ellyn. Here is her story ...

"I would like to nominate my community inclusion specialist from Pioneer Center. Her name is Ashley.

"She has been so kind to me. I am from another county. I came here, homeless, on June 26, a victim of sexual assault, I was quite new to the area and Ashley helped acclimate me to the services offered in the area surrounding my new group home. She went out of her way for me, buying me coffee or lunch, which she didn't have to do.

"I want her to know how much I appreciate that she never treated me like a case that needed to be 'managed,' but as a real person with feelings! Thank you Ashley ... you deserve a million!"