Zion man sentenced to 27 years for opening fire on police officers

A Zion man was sentenced this week to 27 years in prison for attempted murder of a police officer.

Olvan Quezada, 22, of the 2900 block of 30th Street, also was sentenced to 19 years in prison for aggravated discharge of a firearm involving a peace officer; 10 years for unlawful possession of a firearm by a gang member; and five years for possession of a defaced firearm. All the sentences will run concurrently.

Quezada was convicted of the charges after a trial in October.

Authorities say Waukegan police were responding to a domestic disturbance in the 3000 block of Arthur Court about 2 a.m. June 17, 2016, when a man later identified as Quezada fired four or five shots at officers. The officers were not injured and did not return fire, police said.

"I would like to thank the men and women from the Waukegan Police Department, who continuously choose to put themselves in harms way to keep residents safe," Chief Wayne Walles said Wednesday in an announcement of the sentence.