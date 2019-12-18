Helping a neighbor with 3-year-old son with cancer

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through our Believe Project is Shirley Wagner of Streamwood. Here is her story ...

"I would give the $100 to a neighbor whose 3-year-old son is not eating due to side effects of brain/spinal cancer, but will drink Ensure (or an equivalent). They are having a hard time financially due to its cost.

"When the son was diagnosed, his mom was pregnant and now has another son. The $100 would help them purchase the drink so he can at least get the nutrients needed for him to continue with his recovery. And the $100 also would allow them to make their Christmas a little merrier."