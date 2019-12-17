 

Gail Borden library district will ask voters to forgo tax decrease

  • Gail Borden Public Library District will ask voters in March to keep library taxes at the same amount after the library finishes paying off its bonds in 2021. Pictured here is the branch in South Elgin.

      Gail Borden Public Library District will ask voters in March to keep library taxes at the same amount after the library finishes paying off its bonds in 2021. Pictured here is the branch in South Elgin. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Elena Ferrarin
 
 
Updated 12/17/2019 6:14 AM

The Gail Borden Public Library District will ask voters in March to keep library taxes at the same amount after the library finishes paying off its bonds in 2021.

The library plans to use the money for building maintenance -- the main library is nearly 17 years old and the Rakow branch is 10 years old -- as well as IT and security, and to preserve current services and hours of operations, library spokeswoman Denise Raleigh said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

There are also plans to expand the branch that opened three years ago in South Elgin, where book circulation was up nearly 17% for the fiscal year that ended June 30.

Some of the upcoming building expenses are necessary to ensure there aren't larger costs in the future due to lack of maintenance, Raleigh said.

If voters say "no," the bond fund rate will decrease and the library will not collect approximately $2.6 million per year, Raleigh said. Owners of a house with a median value of $192,000 would pay about $48 less in property taxes per year, library officials estimated.

The library board voted unanimously last week to place the referendum question on the March 17 ballot.

The library district represents about 4.7% of residents' property tax bills.

"Our recent community survey indicated that people overwhelmingly believe that the Gail Borden Public Library is important to our community -- 99% of library users and 95% of nonusers indicated this," said Jean Bednar, president of the library's board of trustees. "We have a wonderful opportunity to ensure that our valuable library is supported into the future with this 'no increase tax rate swap' referendum in March."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The library's budget for the current fiscal year is nearly $13.9 million. The library also is anticipating higher salary costs because of the increase to the minimum wage from the current $8.25 per hour to $9.25 per hour on Jan. 1, and gradually up to $15 per hour by 2025.

The district includes Elgin and South Elgin, and portions of Hoffman Estates, Streamwood and Bartlett.

Some 65% of residents in the district have a library card and, on average, 2,621 items are physically checked out each day, Raleigh said. More than 1 million people attended library programs at all three locations and the bookmobile last fiscal year, she said.

The library will hold informational town hall meetings about the March 17 referendum question on Jan. 27 at the main library, Jan. 28 at the Rakow branch, and Feb. 4 at the South Elgin branch. For more information visit gailborden.info/NoTaxRateIncreaseReferendum.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Sweet treats at Elgin library part of culinary exhibit
Related Article
Sweet treats at Elgin library part of culinary exhibit
 
Craft Donuts hopes to move into Elgin library in mid-August
Related Article
Craft Donuts hopes to move into Elgin library in mid-August
 
Elgin library plans to tighten budget to increase salaries
Related Article
Elgin library plans to tighten budget to increase salaries
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 