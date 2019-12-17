Chicago City Council committee votes to delay legal pot sales

Chicago sales of recreational marijuana would be pushed back until July 1 under an ordinance that squeaked through a City Council committee Tuesday at the behest of black aldermen demanding diversity among dispensary ownership.

The 10 to 9 vote by the City Council's Committee on Contract Oversight and Equity was a political embarrassment to Mayor Lori Lightfoot, whose administration tried desperately to appease the Black Caucus during negotiations that continued during the meeting.

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), the mayor's floor leader, was asked whether there are 26 votes in the full City Council to approve the six-month delay.

"Looking at the roll calls, I think right now the votes are there to have a delay, yes," Villegas said.

Villegas called the vote a "mistake" and said "every option is on the table" to stave off a delay that could conservatively cost the city $5 million.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For more, visit chicago.suntimes.com.