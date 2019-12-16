Police seek help locating missing South Elgin teen
Updated 12/16/2019 7:31 AM
South Elgin police are asking the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old teen.
Authorities say Delaney Miller was last seen at her home at 7 p.m. Sunday. She has a condition that places her in danger, police said.
Miller is described as a white female with brown hair. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has a rose tattoo on her right wrist and bird tattoos on her shoulder, with a scar on her left forearm. She was last seen wearing a gray fleece jacket or white sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call South Elgin police at (847) 741-2151 or contact 911.
