Police seek help locating missing South Elgin teen

South Elgin police are asking the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old teen.

Authorities say Delaney Miller was last seen at her home at 7 p.m. Sunday. She has a condition that places her in danger, police said.

Miller is described as a white female with brown hair. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has a rose tattoo on her right wrist and bird tattoos on her shoulder, with a scar on her left forearm. She was last seen wearing a gray fleece jacket or white sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Elgin police at (847) 741-2151 or contact 911.